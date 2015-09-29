Planar Welcomes New Members to Sales Team

Planar has added Mark Aultman, Mike Crawford, and Nick Hoxha to the Planar Sales Team.

Mark Aultman

Mark Aultman has a diverse background that includes many years of mid-level management in the hospitality industry, CAD experience, and experience in architectural, civil, and mechanical engineering. Aultman is based in the Birmingham, AL area and will represent the Southeastern U.S. region.



Planar has also hired Mike Crawford as sales manager for the Northeastern U.S. Based out of Philadelphia, Crawford will join Tani Klein in managing Planar's sales efforts in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. With more than 20 years of experience in the pro AV industry,



Crawford joins Planar with experience working as an AV design engineer at Avitecture, project manager for the Pentagon Renovation Project with General Dynamics, and senior consultant at Shen Milsom & Wilke DC.

Additionally, Planar Welcomes Nick Hoxha as sales manager for Eastern Canada. Hoxha comes to Planar with an extensive history in the pro AV channel and digital signage industry, with previous experience at Sharp Electronics and Samsung Electronics in Canada.