BenQ Demos Smart Eco Mode DLP Technology

BenQ will be demonstrating its first DLP projector to feature the company's energy-saving Smart Eco Mode technology at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2011 conference and exposition, June 26-29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

"We are proud to be the first manufacturer to offer an energy-saving technology like Smart Eco Mode, a breakthrough innovation that provides students with a richer learning experience, while helping schools reduce their impact on the environment and lower costs to meet tight budgets," said Juan Alvarez, education director at BenQ America Corp. "And with its increased contrast ratio and amazing picture quality, Smart Eco Mode proves that going 'green' doesn't have to come at the expense of performance. We look forward to demonstrating our new MX850UST with this revolutionary technology at ISTE 2011."

BenQ projectors with Smart Eco Mode automatically calculate the optimum lamp power needed for the best contrast performance. Not only does this save energy and extend lamp life — reducing replacement costs — but it also improves the viewing experience by providing a contrast ratio as high as 13,000:1 for improved detail in dark scenes, according to the company.

In addition, a "save" mode can be utilized that acts as a screensaver when the projector is not in use. At the touch of a button, screen brightness is dimmed by 70 percent while the image remains clearly visible. This feature allows teachers to save energy and preserves lamp life, while focusing the attention of the class away from the screen when needed.