Planar Releases VCS Video Wall Processor

The What: Planar has released its Clarity Visual Control Station (VCS) video wall processor, which includes significant improvements that simplify the capture, management and display of video wall content.

The What Else: The updated Clarity VCS builds on Planar’s video wall processor platform by incorporating flexible new features. The processor comes with new user interface, network collaboration tools, and user identity and access management. It also includes more options for delivering high quality video wall content as well as customization tools that automate repetitive tasks.

The processor can control up to 64 high-resolution video wall displays—capturing content from multiple sources and displaying different images and video on or across individual displays within an LED or LCD video wall.

Using the VCS Control Software, users can position and resize individual sources anywhere on the video wall or instantly switch to one of many preset layouts. And with the newest version of Clarity VCS, users can come up to speed more quickly than in previous versions.

The Bottom Line: The next-generation Clarity VCS was designed to improve the usefulness of Planar and Leyard video wall solutions including the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System, Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall System, Leyard TVH Series and Leyard TW Series LED video walls.