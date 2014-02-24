tvONE CORIOgrapher Software

The What: tvONE has a new product in the CORIOmax line, the CORIOgrapher software for the CORIOmaster & CORIOmaster mini.

tvONE CORIOmaster

This new interface for controlling the CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini videowall processors provides the speed and ease for custom videowall setup. Managing collections of displays of diverse size, resolution and orientation, the CORIOgrapher makes the process of creating videowalls more creative.

Why This Matters: Andy Fliss, Director of Marketing, tvONE said, "Integrators who have avoided video wall installations in the past because they were too resource-intensive will need to take another look."

The CORIOgrapher software enables you to set the exact dimensions of your displays down to the mm or inch. Mixing of projectors and displays is also easy, as the system provides the ability to account for bezels and spacing between displays. Build a library of displays including resolution for instant recall for future projects.

What Else: Similarly, the CORIOgrapher software aids in your design process by allowing you to create videowalls from a PC without a connection to the CORIOmaster. You can also preview and edit instantly, so editing your videowall is easy before sending it live. Once designed, configurations can be uploaded into the CORIOmaster at any time using a direct connection or over the local area network. In addition, when the PC with installed CORIOgrapher software is connected to a network that contains CORIOmaster devices, it will automatically seek them out and list them as available within the software. The system will allow discovery on multiple networks at any time.

One More Thing: The CORIOgrapher's Real Time Dashboard provides the ability for instant triggering of saved presets and live routing of sources. Create a generic or unique videowall layout, it doesn't matter. Save it as a preset and it can be recalled anywhere, anytime; up to fifty presets can be stored at one time. Collaboration is also a feature of the CORIOgrapher software, as it provides 3 levels of access to its content and interface.