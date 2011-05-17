StrandVision for Rotary Club Ancaster

- The Rotary Club of Ancaster is making innovative use of StrandVision Digital Signage technology. It is using the StrandVision portal to drive an embedded “Online TV” digital signage display on its website, www.ancasterrotary.com, providing a dynamic, animated information source and enabling the service organization to easily and quickly update the site.
- The signage includes general information on what they are doing in Ancaster and in the Hamilton, Ontario area. It promotes upcoming events and can be immediately updated to show recaps and pictures of the events once they happen. The Club also uses StrandVision’s RSS module to feed information and news from Rotary International’s Rotary.org site with regular updates on what’s going on in Rotary around the world.
- Explained Lee Kirkby, Ancaster Rotary webmaster, director of public relations and past president, “What the StrandVision tool has allowed us to do is update the site more efficiently. It’s very easy to go to StrandVision to quickly keep the page current with messages and photos.”
- One of the primary purposes of the website is to promote Rotary in the Ancaster area. “We’re a small club and we don’t have a big advertising budget, so we have to do most everything by word of mouth,” said Kirkby. “Having the signage allows us to tell a bigger story and the StrandVision tool fits in very well with its ability to deliver information in a professional way and be quickly updated with a lot less administration.”
- The site with the digital sign has also helped recruit new members. “We’ve actually had people inquire about membership in the club because of the site,” commented Kirkby.
- Kirkby is exploring other potential uses that involve physical digital signs for business marketing. One is to place a signage display in a community center that would enable the Club to further promote its activities and sell advertising, while listing the center’s upcoming events and announcements as an additional community service.
- Commented Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO, “We love to see innovative uses of our technology to efficiently reach audiences by combining complementary technologies. Lee is very creative and we’ve worked closely with him to help him get the most from his StrandVision digital signage service. They may be our first customer to be completely Web-based.”
