Waves Audio Kicks Off New Event Series at Maryland Sound International

Waves Audio has sponsored an event – the first in a planned series from WavesLive, the live sound division of the company – featuring mixing workshops at Maryland Sound International (MSI).
- Waves Audio is a provider of audio DSP solutions for the professional, live sound, broadcast, and consumer electronics markets.
- FOH engineers Greg Price (Ozzy Osbourne) and Ken “Pooch” Van Druten (Linkin Park) were on hand, showing local live sound, monitor, and broadcast engineers how to integrate Waves plugins into live mixing consoles. Price and Van Druten presented an up-close look at plugin “problem-solvers" and a demonstration of how they use and benefit from using Waves plugins in their live mixing duties.
- The presentation was followed by an open Q&A session, with the opportunity for hands-on mixing using various consoles and Waves plugins. Waves Product Specialists Luke Smith, Johnny Mann, Michael Pearson-Adams, and Noam Raz were also on the floor, providing in-depth information on Waves plugins and the Waves SoundGrid audio networking and processing platform. This included a presentation of DiGiGrid MGO and MGB MADI-to-SoundGrid interfaces on a Soundcraft Vi4 console, which showed playback of multitrack audio and real-time low-latency processing (running multiple plugins) via the MultiRack SoundGrid plugin host.
- WavesLive will sponsor all these events, providing the opportunity for attendees to experience the world of live mixing with Waves plugins and to receive tips and tricks directly from mixing legends Price and Van Druten.
- “Maryland Sound was proud to host the latest Waves event,” said owner, Maryland Sound, Bob Goldstein. “MSI has a long history of cutting-edge technology married to the best-sounding gear. Our clients know that we are concerned about the end user. Your audience matters at MSI, and that's why hosting this event partnered with an industry leader like Waves made for a very successful day."