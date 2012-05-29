Calibre HQView530 All-in-One

Calibre UK has revealed the HQView530 all-in-one scaler, switcher and scan converter. The new HQView530 addresses the latest trends in AV systems design and integration of projection systems for use in the studio broadcast environment and for staging applications. It is designed for easy and quick set-up using the jog wheel with LCD front panel menu display.

The HQView 530 will switch, scale, scan-convert and can edge-blend for multiple projector images over large surfaces. HQView530 will also perform warp mapping so that those images can be video projected on to curved screens or unusual shaped surfaces or for stac9king multiple projectors to achieve a higher brightness in studio environments.

Tim Brooksbank, chairman, Calibre UK, said: “High image quality is what Calibre UK products are rightly renowned for and our new design means that users can set up, maintain and manage their display systems with maximum efficiency. HQView530 is the new universal do-anything converter everyone needs.”

Like the other products in the HQView500 series, the 530 boasts 3G-SDI input and output capability, as well as backwards compatibility with HD-SDI and SD-SDI formats. The processor will accept a wide range of HD, SD and computer inputs including DVI, HDMI, YPbPr/RGBS, VGA/RGBHV, S-Video, and Composite PAL, NTSC, and SECAM. For in-camera use, a Genlock input is provided for compatible with bi or tri-level sync or black and burst, which vertically locks the output to the genlock reference signal.

The HQView 530 and other HQView models be demonstrated at InfoComm 2012, Booth N1153 June 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.