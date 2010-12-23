D-Tools Helps Audio Video Lifestyles Expand

Concord, CA--D-Tools announced that software user, Audio Video Lifestyles has evolved into the commercial System Integration market through the use of D-Tools’ award-winning System Integrator software. They have also experienced increased revenue and decreased labor time. Based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Audio Video Lifestyles brings over 45 years combined experience in the System Integration industry. Advanced Home Environments has been serving leading builders and designers since 1992.

Audio Video Lifestyles has reported that while they have increased revenue 15-20 percent per job, they have also decreased their time spent on jobs by 50-75 percent and reduced their product costs $300,000-$500,000 by accurately accounting for all equipment.

"When you use D-Tools, it's a no-brainer because it was developed by professionals in the system integration industry so it only makes sense for us to invest in it", said Rich Hoppe, general manager of commercial projects for Audio Video Lifestyles. "It is clear to us that D-Tools is the best software on the market for our industry. We use it as our design and sales platform as well as an on-site project management tool. As we use it, we continuously learn new ways to customize it for our company and capitalize on the results."

In 2009, Audio Video Lifestyles was fully residential, but the company soon moved into the commercial market, by winning a bid for a popular buffalo wing franchise, Buffalo Wild Wings with the help of D-Tools software.

"We won the bid over four other companies because our quote was the best, said Hoppe, "it was the easiest to read, most organized, incorporated a Visio overlay, and detailed equipment location. Our small, simple, yet clear and concise solution – created with D-Tools, won the job."

In addition, their method is so impressive that Buffalo Wild Wings Construction Company asked Audio Video Lifestyles to do ALL of their jobs as well. Each Buffalo Wild Wings job is a $100k+ job because it includes video cameras, security, low voltage work, and TV and Audio equipment and each restaurant has over 40 TVs. They manage and perform all of the work to perfection with the assistance of D-Tools.

"As a growing business, our primary goal to continue to expand and keep gaining franchises, we have already landed one of the Top 10 Franchises, Buffalo Wild Wings, and we know this would not have been possible without the help of D-Tools Software. We look forward to what the future brings and can only go up from here!"