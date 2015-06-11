PGi Introduces Do-it-yourself Enterprise Webcasting with iMeetLive

- The What: PGi will showcase iMeetLive, the new cloud-based webcasting platform that provides simple, affordable and scalable "Do It Yourself" webcasts for up to 10,000 attendees, at this month’s show in Orlando, booth #2690.
- The What Else: With iMeetLive, PGi delivers enterprise-grade webcasting technology in a true do-it-yourself wrapper. iMeetLive makes it easy for first-time users and experienced webcasters to design, create and host their own professional-quality webcasts for audiences of 50-10,000 people