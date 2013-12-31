Webcast: Architecture, Interior Design, and Digital Signage

The DSE will present the first installment in its 2014 webinar series on Thursday, January 9th at 2pm EDT. Leslie Gallery-Dilworth, past CEO of SEGD (Society for Environmental Graphic Design), and moderator of DSE’s new one-day Dynamic Digital Environments Master Class seminar program February 11th at DSE in Las Vegas, will present the free hour-long program on January 9th that will explore the range of media technologies that are transforming architecture, interior design, way finding and art.

Digital signage is no longer limited to digital signs and rectangular TV screens. This webcast will help you stretch your knowledge, challenge your understanding, free your vision and release your creativity. It will present a curated variety of projects from around the world that will provide an overview of the designed environments that are merging with digital media.

Richard Lebovitz, Editorial Director-Digital Signage for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “Digital signage is now being used as a dynamic element in design, which makes it possible to enhance the consumer experience and engage visitors in a variety of venues. This program will provide a quick look at some of the innovative ways in which the medium is being employed.”