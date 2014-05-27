Pennsylvania Church Upgrades with Yamaha and NEXO

Morris Light & Sound recently completed an audio upgrade at the King Street Church in Chambersburg, PA, consisting of a NEXO GEO S12 line array (five GEO S12s per side and two RS18 Ray Subs flown in the center) along with a Yamaha CL5 digital audio console at front of house, and two Rio 3224-D input/output located in an amp rack behind the stage.
The newly updated the King Street Church in Chambersburg, PA.“Given the traditional architecture and diverse worship styles at King Street, we needed to provide a system that was not only aesthetically pleasing but also met performance requirements for the various services at the church," stated Danny Rosenbalm, vice president of integration, Morris Light & Sound. "The NEXO GEOS12s were a great choice for this application as they provide exceptional coverage and strong full range music reproduction, all while keeping the spoken word and vocal clarity of paramount importance.”
- With a congregation of approximately 2,000, King Street Church seats 550 in the sanctuary and 725 in the Baker Center, a separate contemporary worship space. Three service styles are held each Sunday: traditional, contemporary, and a blended service. The contemporary and blended services have anywhere from six to ten musicians and vocalists as part of the praise band.
- “The tech team had heard the NEXO and Yamaha systems at many conferences and training sessions," said John Petrarca, audio install project coordinator for King Street Church. "Since the church is made up mostly of volunteers and house audio duties are shared, we needed a system that was up-to-date and able to make transitions from one service style to the next. The system also allows for future growth, from video production to multi-site possibilities.”
- Rosenbalm also said the Yamaha CL5 was a natural choice for the FOH console since church engineers were already familiar with the CentraLogic platform on the M7CL: “The console provides them the ability to mix twice the number of channels, adds new dynamics and EQ plug-ins via the Premium Rack, and employs Dante protocol for device connectivity. Utilizing Dante networking significantly cleaned up the signal path from the existing traditional copper snake. It also gave the church the ability to connect multiple venues on campus as well as provide broadcast with new recording possibilities. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the results from Yamaha/NEXO system.”
- “Having a system that has a high level of performance especially with vocal clarity was crucial," said Tyler Roberts, media and production coordinator at King Street Church. "The system also had to be volunteer friendly, and by installing a Yamaha solution that includes the CL5 console and NEXO speaker system, we successfully completed our goals. In addition, the Dante infrastructure provides additional flexibility and allows us to integrate both venues together while helping to facilitate future growth.”