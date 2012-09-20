Draper Hires National AV Consultant Manager

Draper, Inc., has hired a new national AV consultant manager.
- Industry veteran Steve Cook will work with Draper to support AV Design consultants and projection manufacturers.
- Cook comes to Draper after 30 years in the AV industry, mostly with projector manufacturers AmPro and NEC. Cook started in 1982 as an engineering technician with Kloss Video Corporation. Kloss worked closely with Draper to introduce video projectors and projection screens into the residential market.
- "I've partnered closely with Draper throughout most of my career working for projector manufacturers," Cook said. "For me, joining Draper has been less like working for a new boss and more like coming home to work with old friends."
- "We have had a great relationship with Steve for many years and have always been impressed with his abilities and expertise in AV industry," said Lee Denhart (LEED AP), field sales manager for Draper. "We are very excited to have him on board and look forward to utilizing his many talents to grow Draper sales and brand awareness."