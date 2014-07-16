Peerless-AV's Digital Menu at Clean Image Car Wash

In late Spring 2014, Clean Image Car Wash made the decision to update their facility’s signage. Their static services board, located at the entrance of the car wash, required regular upkeep due to weathering and consistent service changes. In addition, each and every promotion designed to increase sales and upsells at Clean Image Car Wash required the printing of a new sign and manual removal and replacement of signs on a regular basis. Clean Image decided it was time to look for a digital signage solution in lieu of their current paper signs and static services board that would look sleek and modern, while offering a cost effective option. Another major requirement of this new solution was the ability to withstand the elements, including any water and cleaning products associated with the car wash, in addition to any natural elements such as dirt, dust, wind, rain, or snow that various weather conditions could present.

Peerless-AV Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board at Clean Image Car Wash

Peerless-AV’s Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board with Peerless- AV Xtreme optically bonded LCD display proved to be the perfect fit. With a kiosk, fully-sealed display and a rain cap that doubles as a solar shield to reduce solar load, the menu board is a complete weatherproof signage solution that is both visually-appealing and cost-effective. With July 2014 Case Study: Clean Image Car Wash this signage solution, customers waiting in line could easily review the current services and promotions, leading to an uptick in add-on services. In addition, Clean Image would have the ability to swiftly change promotions on a daily basis, without the creation and removal of signs or any manual labor.

Installation of the Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board was quick and painless – taking only a few hours in total. Boasting a thin profile of only 8”, Clean Image Car Wash’s new services board required a two-man installation process, without the need for renting or purchasing cranes or forklifts. As the services board requires a minimal amount of power compared with other menu boards, installers did not need to trench a power line under the ground. Installers simply removed the existing static menu board signage and replaced it with the Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board – utilizing the same concrete pad. Making the services board customizable, the modular design allows Clean Image Car Wash to add displays at a later date without disrupting their current services board.

The structure as a whole is comprised of a kiosk enclosure and the Peerless-AV Xtreme display. The kiosk enclosure is made of aluminum construction, which sheds heat faster than cold rolled steel, and is powder coated with a formula that resists fading. The unit also features a rain cap, which doubles as a solar shield to reduce solar load within the kiosk.

The Peerless-AV Xtreme display within the kiosk enclosure is designed to withstand the harshest conditions, perfect for outdoor locations with potentially harsh weather conditions such as Clean Image Car Wash. Featuring a patented Fully-Sealed Dynamic Thermal Transfer System, the display’s internal components are kept safely warmed in severe cold and properly cooled in extreme heat. With an IP68 rating, the displays feature no vents or filters, making it impossible for moisture or microscopic dust to collect and get inside the display. This also means the flat panel display with impact resistant safety glass can easily handle pressurized power washing from any angle.

The Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board’s display is optically bonded for sunlight readability with ambient light sensors, guaranteeing that information being displayed is visible, regardless of time of day or weather. The light sensors automatically adjust the display so it is bright enough even in the most intense sunlight and dim enough at night so as not to be blinding. The optical bonding also enhances direct impact from debris.

The Peerless-AV Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board makes it easy to change the services board’s content. Clean Image’s service offerings can be changed to reflect any daily specials that the car wash would like to promote. Highly profitable items can be showcased through content without the additional layer of glass between the display and the enclosure.

The Peerless-AV Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board also employs a topper and sidekick support to display static Coroplast and magnetic digital prints for short-term promotion items, which can be easily replaced.

Compared with static menu and services boards, the Peerless-AV Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board removes the costs associated with purchasing new static menu prints and new prints for each additional promotion. Any service changes can now be done in minutes as opposed to days. Once the content has been created, the only associated cost is maintaining the content, which is minimal compared to the annual cost of replacing static graphics.In just two months, Clean Image Car Wash has experienced a noticeable increase in upsells. With promotions displayed prominently in a visually-appealing, well-lit services board, more and more customers spend their time in line perusing service package offerings. And, with the Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Board’s ability to quickly change content, much of the attention garnered surrounds new promotions that pop on and off the board frequently, causing a call to action due to their time-sensitive nature.



“We are extremely happy with our decision to select the Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Digital Menu Board,” said Greg Augspurger, Co-Owner, Clean Image Car Wash. “The increase in upsells has been notable, not to mention in visual appeal. The freedom to create new promotions on a whim is fantastic. And, it’s also reduced our operational costs. From May to July, we have already seen a 10% increase in car wash packages and a 30% increase in the number of specialty services added. We couldn’t be happier.”