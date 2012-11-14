Brenda Brook Joins Crestron as Market Development Manager

Crestron has appointed Brenda Brook as its new market development manager for the education and enterprise markets in southern California.



Brenda is based in the Cypress, CA regional office, and joins Crestron from a national AV reseller, where she was director of business development. Brenda brings a strong background in the Pro AV market, representing some of the world’s leading technology suppliers, such as Crestron, Hitachi, Elmo, Digital Projection, Stewart Filmscreen over the past ten years. Brenda’s technical and sales background will be an asset to her customers.

“Brenda is a wonderful addition to our dynamic sales team,” said Dave Sell, Crestron executive director. “Brenda’s impressive sales expertise, solid product background and knowledge of several vertical markets, including education, will increase awareness of Crestron Integrated by Design solutions tremendously.”

According to Crestron, Brenda has successfully developed and launched sales programs that yielded results exceeding her employer’s historical targets. She has maintained high-profile accounts, consistently surpassed individual sales goals, and drove initiatives to recover customers and add new customers during her tenure in the industry.