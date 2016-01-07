Peavey Selects Distributor B&J Music for Canada

Peavey Electronics has appointed B&J Music as its new distributor for the Canadian market.

B&J Music, a division of JAM, will be the new Canadian distributor for the Peavey, Composite Acoustics, Trace Elliot, and Budda lines. The agreement was confirmed recently after discussions amongst JAM President, Martin Szpiro, VP Jeff Carman, B&J VP David McAllister and Peavey C.O.O., Courtland Gray, GM of North American Sales, Fred Poole and Hartley Peavey, Peavey Electronics’ founder.

“The decision to partner with B&J was given great consideration. After looking at other opportunities and initiatives, we realized that the JAM organization is best positioned to enhance Peavey and grow its presence in Canada,” said Gray.

B&J will begin distributing stock to dealers immediately.