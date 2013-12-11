DSE Offers Hardware, Software and Connectivity Seminar Program

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new comprehensive four-part Hardware, Software and Connectivity Seminar Program that will showcase new and exciting applications of the latest innovative advancements in interactivity.

The Hardware, Software and Connectivity Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 12-13, 2014, is part of DSE’s seven-track Educational Conference and is designed to help attendees learn how and when to take advantage of the newest technologies available, how successful interactive strategies are being implemented, and how to integrate them into their digital signage installations to strengthen those relationships through proactive engagement in a variety of retail environments.

Topics to be covered include:

·Designing Media Walls: Imagery, Video & Information on Digital Canvases

·Digital Signage Disrupted

·Distributed Versus Centralized Player & Architecture in Dynamic Digital Signage Design

·Digital Signage Displays: Meeting the Technical Challenges of Harsh Environments

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The pace at which new technologies are being introduced can be overwhelming for end-users, digital network operators and systems integrators and installers whose job it is not only to manage their organization’s or clients’ networks, but also to ensure operating efficiencies that meet management goals. This seminar program is designed to keep them on top of their game and give them the information they need to make knowledgeable decisions going forward.”