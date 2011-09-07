Crestron Provides NMCC with AV Control

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron is providing the National Military Command Center (NMCC), the principal command and control center of the Department of Defense, with AV control technology that allows personnel to conduct briefings and share critical information with U.S. military all over the world.

Located in the Joint Staff wing of the Pentagon, NMCC selected Crestron AV control solutions for its recent AV system upgrade.

"NMCC requested an integrated solution that provided a consistent look and feel for military personnel, while also upholding the security measures required of the facility," said Landon Lovett, Crestron director of Federal Government Markets. "Crestron met the requirements and provided an easy-to-use interface between information sources and display systems."

The NMCC features a mix of meeting rooms, an auditorium and smaller conference rooms for military briefings, training, and collaboration meetings. A PRO2 control processor is the backbone of the integrated system, and every room is equipped with a Crestron 12 or 15-inch touch screen. Each touch screen is designed with a similar graphic interface, giving users a familiar experience as they move from room to room. The highly intuitive system allows authorized personnel to easily select, display and route critical information with minimal training or experience.

"We support customers at the highest levels in the Joint Staff, and reliability is one of our primary concerns," said John J. Hayes III, contractor and NMCC multimedia systems manager. "Crestron support, in the form of training, demo equipment, programming and troubleshooting, is unsurpassed, and we couldn't be happier with the results."

"Crestron is proud to deliver intuitive AV technology that helps the NMCC conduct briefings and share critical information to military personnel all over the world," Lovett said. "We understand the unique and specialized needs of government and military agencies and the importance of network security and reliable automation of audio/video technology throughout a facility."