Canon U.S.A. Introduces Ultra-Portable LE-5W Multimedia Projector

The What: Canon U.S.A. has introduced its first ultra-portable projector ideal for both business and home entertainment use—the Canon LE-5W Multimedia Projector.

The What Else: Featuring high image quality and bright, vibrant color projection, the affordable and lightweight LE-5W can clearly display everything from spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations to video games and movies through its wide range of interconnectivity and multiple connection ports. With HDMI input and five different projection modes, the Canon LE-5W projector can easily be used to project high-quality movies, video games, and still-or-streamed images from PC’s, Blu-ray players, game consoles, HD streaming players, and digital cameras onto nearly any surface. For off-site presentations and client visits, professional and home use, or even camping trips, the LE-5W also enables “PC-less” smart presentations directly from a USB thumb drive, SD card, or its own built-in 1.5GB memory.

Featuring an energy-saving, long-life 3LED technology, the unit’s three LED’s (RGB) have a 20,000 hour lifespan with an ECO mode that consumes 30 percent less energy than while running in Normal Mode.



The Bottom Line: Weighing just 3.5 lbs. and delivering 500 lumens of brightness with WXGA (1280 x 800) native resolution, a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and superb color fidelity, the LE-5W features a throw ratio (1.2:1) that achieves large-screen projections even in tight spaces. The Canon LE-5W is equipped with two built-in 2.5-watt stereo speakers, and a five-color wall-projection mode that makes practically any flat surface a suitable display screen. Also excellent for point-of-purchase digital signage applications, the LE-5W features a ¼ 20 Tripod Mounting Socket on its base, helping to make projection in tight locations without a tabletop possible.The Canon LE-5W Multimedia Projector will be available in the Summer of 2013, for an estimated retail price of $799.00.