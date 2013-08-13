Bittner Audio Adopts Audinate’s Dante Networking Solution

- Audinate and Bittner Audio have entered into an agreement to license Dante, Audinate’s digital media networking solution, while Bittner Audio will start producing Dante enabled products.
- Bittner‘s portfolio includes low impedance and 100 volts amplifiers from two to eight channels. Models range from 200 to 5600 watts per amp or 100 to 2000 watts per channel. Bittner provides no-compromise audiophile amplifiers as well as models with DSP.
- Dante integrates media and control for an entire AV system over a single IP network. Set-up is easy, with devices that automatically discover one another and one-click signal routing with user-editable names. Dante has now been adopted by more than 95 OEMs, and is recognized as the most interoperable media networking solution in the market today.
- "Bittner amplifiers are used in projects ranging from premier concert halls to airports, power plants, tunnels, and stadiums with maximum safety requirements,” said managing director, Bittner, Joachim Schwarz. “The most important reason that Bittner chose Dante as a network solution is that it promises and has delivered a standard for products of different brands to communicate over a network.“
- “Bittner Audio products are widely deployed in systems and applications benefiting from digital networking,“ chief executive officer, Audinate, Lee Ellison said. “Bittner Audio’s decision to adopt Dante reflects their commitment and principles on the importance of performance and quality.”