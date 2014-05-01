Pakedge BakPak Cloud Management System

Designed as a recurring revenue source for systems integrators, the BakPak cloud management system enables the real time monitoring, management and maintenance of networks anytime, anywhere, from any computer and iOS and Android device. Key features include:
- · Intuitive hierarchical network map view showing all connected devices
- · Configurable status notifications through email, SMS or smartphone app
- · Power cycles devices and PoE ports remotely without being onsite
- · Manage multiple client networks from a single interface