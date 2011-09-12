Crestron Releases DM-RMC-SCALER-C

Crestron announced that the DM-RMC-SCALER-C Receiver & Room Controller, the latest addition to the company's line of one-wire DigitalMedia 8G+ audio/video distribution technology, is now available.
- The DM-RMC-SCALER-C Receiver & Room Controller.
- In addition to serving as a DM 8G+ receiver and room controller, DM-RMC-SCALER-C provides a single HDMI output that produces high-definition resolutions in any room on a DigitalMedia 8G+ network, regardless of the display used. DM-RMC-SCALER-C accepts any video source, from standard 480i to HD 1080p60 with Deep Color, plus all computer sources, and scales them for the best possible high-definition viewing experience in every room.
- "Many of today's displays have built-in scalers, but some can't handle non-standard resolutions from laptops or standard def 480i. And, if you want to send a 1080p video signal to multiple rooms that include some 480i displays, then every display gets limited to 480i," said Crestron VP of technology, Fred Bargetzi. "DM-RMC-SCALER-C eliminates this problem, and produces the best possible HD experience no matter what mix of displays you have in your home or commercial environment."
- Featuring 3D to 2D conversion, 3D content can be fed simultaneously to separate 3D and 2D displays for added versatility and high performance video in settings where multiple screen types are installed.
- For custom applications such as video walls, DM-RMC-SCALER-C provides zoom capability on its output to display only a portion of the source image. Using this feature, multiple units may be combined to configure a high-definition video wall of up to 16 individual displays. All that is required is a separate DM-RMC-SCALER-C for each display.
- At only slightly more than one inch thick, the compact, low profile DM-RMC-SCALER-C is easily hidden behind a display or mounted above a ceiling mounted projector. A single CAT5e or DM 8G Cable connects DM-RMC-SCALER-C to a Crestron DigitalMedia switcher or transmitter. Any audio/video signal is distributed up to 330 feet to any display.
- "DM-RMC-SCALER-C seamlessly manages all video signals to any room display to give you a great picture every time, it's that easy," said Crestron director of marketing, Vincent Bruno. "No matter what video sources or displays you select, you'll experience the optimal high-definition image throughout your home, school, hotel or commercial building."