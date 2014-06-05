Online Course: Mastering the Adobe Media Encoder

New online training workshop helps Adobe Creative Cloud producers efficiently encode top-quality video for streaming, mobile, and optical media.

The Streaming Learning Center will host an 80-minute training course entitled, "Mastering the Adobe Media Encoder CC." The course costs $25 and is available now at Udemy, with special offer for new students.

“Students will learn how to use the Adobe Media Encoder efficiently and effectively,” author Jan Ozer commented. “And also the fundamentals of codecs and compression, and the specific requirements for all relevant target platforms. After completing the training, students will be able to produce top-quality video files with the Adobe Media Encoder, whatever the target.”



The training has three sections. Section I, with eight lectures, details how the Adobe Media Encoder integrates with suite-mates like Premiere Pro and After Effects, and program operation, including setting preferences, scaling, and cropping.

In seven lectures, Section II provides specific encoding recipes for encoding for streaming, encoding for uploading to YouTube and other user generated content and online video platform sites, and encoding for mobile playback, DVD and Blu-ray, and adaptive streaming. Within each of these topics, the training reviews codec and target-specific details that explain how different configuration options impact quality, compatibility and playability.

Section III is a 75-page downloadable eBook covering compression fundamentals in five major areas; codecs and compression, choosing file parameters like resolution and data rate, bitrate controls like constant and variable bitrate encoding, frame types like keyframes, and I-, B-, and P-frames, and streaming delivery concepts like single file and adaptive streaming.

To see more details regarding the training, and to receive introductory pricing of $20, click here. Or enter the coupon code AME_COURSE when buying the course.

About the Instructor

A video producer and consultant, Jan Ozer is a compression expert who serves as a contributing editor for Streaming Media Magazine and editor of the Streaming Learning Center blog. Ozer has produced and encoded video since the CD-ROM days and has taught courses in video and streaming production since 1994. He has written or co-authored more than 21 books on digital-video-related topics, including the recently released Producing Streaming Video for Multiple Screen Delivery and the Premiere Pro CC: Visual Quickstart Guide.