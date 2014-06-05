ON Event Uses IntelliEvent Software

- ON Event Services is adopting the event management software system, IntelliEvent Lightning Enterprise Solution, which was created by parent company Extreme Impact, Inc.
- IntelliEvent Lightning is a mobile, cloud based solution. With a SQL back-end, IntelliEvent Lightning can manage storage requirements while providing integration opportunities to share data across an enterprise infrastructure.
- Don Romeka, Chief Executive Officer of Extreme Impact, said “We are thrilled to join forces with ON Event, and we look forward to working with ON Event Services as they continue to expand their operations across the country.”
- Stan Milner, ON Event Services President, added “After a lengthy search process we’re excited to partner with the IntelliEvent team. As a business with multiple divisions using multiple systems, we expect to integrate our operations with IntelliEvent Lighting.”
- IntelliEvent will also be exhibiting at the InfoComm conference from June 18 to June 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
