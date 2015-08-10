Olivier Moser Becomes Smart Monkeys Director of Design and Engineering

Smart Monkeys, Inc. has appointed Olivier Moser to the post of Director of Design & Engineering. The company has also promoted Project Engineer Mitchell Schuh to Director of Technology.

Olivier Moser

Paris-based Moser comes on board in Miami after serving as Smart Monkeys, Inc.’s representative in Europe; he has had a 20-year career with Disney and specializes in park-wide control and parade systems. Schuh, who has been with Smart Monkeys, Inc. for five years, will now spearhead technology across the company.

“The theme park market is booming. All parks want to be more than an aggregation of attractions. They want to be fully-integrated with park-wide events and parades day and night,” says Stephan Villet, Partner of Smart Monkeys, Inc. “But theme parks have been doing AV the same way for years. There are huge opportunities to bring new design and engineering approaches to this market, and we’re delighted that Olivier will be leading our team taking theme parks to the next level.”

Moser began his career in the AV industry at the age of 16 working for a theater and creating the technical infrastructure for a related radio station. He joined the Walt Disney Company four months before the Eurodisney Resort opened in Paris in 1992 and served as AV technician responsible for controlling audio playback and routing through custom, dedicated show-control software.

In the ‘90s Moser became a system designer for the Live Show Design Team and was in charge of the park-wide entertainment control system for the Walt Disney Studios park, which opened in Paris in spring 2001.

Moser’s work for Disney continued in collaboration with Switzerland-based Merging Technologies writing the specifications for an innovative media server dedicated to live shows. The Ovation media server was launched in 2010; initially used in Disney’s French properties, it has since been adopted by most theme parks, TV networks and touring companies.