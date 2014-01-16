RTI Adds Two-Way Driver for Venstar ColorTouch Programmable Thermostats

- Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) has introduced a new two-way driver that allows users to control and receive feedback from the Venstar ColorTouch residential (T5800/T5900) and commercial (T6800/T6900) color touchscreen, programmable thermostats on their two-way enabled RTI control system.
- For installers, the driver makes it simple to integrate these thermostats into an automation system, providing their clients with a single, customized control interface for their entire home or commercial facility.
- ColorTouch thermostats are multifunctional, programmable touchscreen thermostats that provide users with easy access to temperature and heating/cooling status, humidity control support, energy usage information, and conservation options. Compatible with virtually every type of heating and air conditioning system, the thermostats offer simple configuration, free Skyport Cloud support for remote access, one-touch "Home" and "Away" buttons, Supply Air Alerts, and much more.
- Offering the sleek look of a digital picture frame, ColorTouch thermostats are completely customizable. Users can choose how their environmental information is displayed and easily program a schedule to reduce energy for unoccupied periods. In addition, they can personalize the thermostats' appearance for their home or commercial facility. The units are available in white. Black, silver, and wood grain faceplates to match any room's décor are available, while up to 100 photos or graphics can be posted on the screen for use as a custom screensaver and wallpaper.
- With RTI's new driver, residential and commercial users have a slick interface that allows them to receive feedback from their ColorTouch thermostat and view it on their RTI user interface — including temperature, humidity levels, and energy usage information — and make quick adjustments to their environmental and conservation settings from anywhere within a home or facility. In addition, with the RTiPanel application, users can control the thermostat and all other home electronic systems from virtually anywhere in the world, without having to switch between apps on their mobile devices.
- "We are very excited to add Venstar's ColorTouch thermostats to our rapidly growing list of two-way drivers for home and facility automation," said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. "Venstar's ColorTouch thermostats are rated at the top of their category by Consumer Reports, are affordably priced, and are sold exclusively through professional distributors in the custom install and HVAC markets. For all of these reasons, they have become incredibly popular and trusted devices, and we couldn't be happier that our dealers can now easily integrate them into their customers' automation systems for more convenient control than ever before."
- "Venstar is pleased to partner with RTI and enable this powerful integration between our ColorTouch thermostats and RTI's home automation platform," said Steve Dushane, CEO of Venstar. "Together, we are giving homeowners a single access point to control and manage every aspect of their home, including energy usage and costs."
- Joining RTI's previously released two-way HVAC drivers for Aprilaire, Lutron, Radio Thermostat Company of America, and more, the ColorTouch driver is compatible with all RTI XP control processors. Using the latest version of RTI's award-winning programming software, installers can provide their clients with a completely customized, intuitive control experience in a drag-and-drop programming environment.
- The ColorTouch driver is available now.