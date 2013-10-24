Segen Enters Audio Consulting, Systems Integration Market

- The Segen Corporation has entered the high-end professional audio consulting and systems integration services market.
- With four decades of experience under their belts, Segen’s leaders bring advanced audio and networking technologies to the recording, broadcast and film industries, the company says.
- Based in Nashville, TN, Segen has established relationships with nearly all of the premier professional audio equipment manufacturers. Segen offers customized turnkey services to clients seeking to build or upgrade their production and post-production facilities to the highest audio and technical standards.
- Claude Hill and Don Woerner first teamed up in Music City back in the 1970s when they built over 200 professional music recording and mixing facilities, including such legendary studios as Muscle Shoals Sound, Mastersound (Atlanta), SoundShop (Studio B), Inergi Records (Houston), Studio Katy (near Brussels Belgium), and Northstar (Boulder).
- Claude went on to hold a number of key executive positions with leading companies including Harrison and Calrec. Don moved from audio into the realm of microcomputers and IT, becoming an acknowledged expert in software and network systems design.
- Now joining forces again, Claude and Don are uniquely qualified to design and implement fully integrated systems for recording studios, post-production facilities and broadcast trucks. In Claude’s words, “After all these years, we’ve learned that what audio engineers and producers value most is ease of use, fail-proof results, and top level audio quality. Segen is committed to making these our priorities as well.”
- “All our designs are based on leading-edge analog, digital, and network control and transport standards," said Woerner. "We can provide our clients with state-of-the-art, multi-vendor solutions that meet their exacting requirements while insuring that future technologies can be readily applied.”