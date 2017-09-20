Nureva Names Rob Abbott VP of Products

Nureva has appointed Rob Abbott as its VP, products. In his previous role as Nureva’s director, product management, he led the Span visual collaboration system product line team, bringing his considerable background and perspective to the role. In his new role, he will work to drive the company’s product strategies and road map on a global scale to create software, hardware, and services for business and education markets.



Rob Abbott

Over a 15-year career at SMART Technologies (co-founded by Nureva’s co-founders Nancy Knowlton and David Martin), Abbott held increasingly responsible positions in hardware and software product management, helping to grow the company to almost $800 million of annual revenue. He and his team were responsible for creating and introducing many of the company’s collaboration solutions.

“Over the last year, we have made considerable progress in the market, growing the Span system’s product family on a global scale and introducing our first audio conferencing system,” Abbott said. “I’m looking forward to working with my team to bring additional innovative solutions to market that will delight our business and education customers.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Rob onto Nureva’s executive team,” said Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We know from working with Rob over many years that he has the ability to drive successful product strategies that start from a deep understanding of customers and their needs.”