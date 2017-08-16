Nureva Named Aragon Research 2017 Hot Vendor in Visual Collaboration

Nureva has been named a Hot Vendor in Aragon Research’s report, “Hot Vendors in Visual Collaboration, 2017.”

Nureva is one of four companies selected in its category and is recognized for the Span visual collaboration system, which takes the conventional tools of collaboration (whiteboards, sticky notes, images, and flip charts) and brings them into a shared digital working space. Each year, Aragon Research identifies vendors in multiple markets. It will host its annual awards ceremony in Silicon Valley in December 2017 to officially recognize the new and noteworthy vendors.

Aragon Research defines a “Hot Vendor” as a company that is doing something new or different, such as introducing a technology that expands capabilities or offering solutions that are innovative and poised to disrupt its market category. According to the report, “Enterprises and education institutions looking for an interactive way to generate, share, and edit ideas as a group in real time should evaluate the Nureva Span system. The ease of access and interaction with the shared space allows for free-flowing collaboration sessions.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in Visual Collaboration,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We’ve taken a unique approach to supporting group creativity and problem solving with the Span system, and it’s gratifying to see the excitement that’s building around it.”