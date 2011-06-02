SpinetiX Media Player at InfoComm

- SpinetiX HMP200 Hyper Media Player at InfoComm 2011
- Designed to dramatically simplify the implementation of small-scale signage projects, SpinetiX has created Fusion software. Fusion is installed within every SpinetiX HMP Hyper Media Player and allows content to be managed via a web browser interface. It can easily be accessed either locally or remotely using a PC, Mac, Linux or iPad platform or indeed any combination of these. Once the connection to the Player has been achieved, content can quickly be uploaded, edited and published with minimal technical skill and in record time.
- Fusion is installed within every Hyper Media Player and no additional software is required. There are no subscription licence fees for users to pay. The user interface features intuitive drag-and-drop architecture and there is a choice of languages.
- The company’s latest media player, the HMP200 is already receiving international recognition being shortlisted as a finalist in Most Innovative Digital Signage Product category in the 2011 SCN-InfoComm Installation Product Awards and in the 2011 Rental and Staging Product Awards. Winners of the awards will be announced at the official ceremonies taking place during InfoComm 2011.
- The player uses only 7 watts of power due to its solid state storage design. As well as decoding HD video, the HMP200 can publish data, audio, and dynamic content from RSS feeds, widgets and instant messaging using the above-mentioned Fusion software, which resides inside the unit and is part of the package.
- The creation of bespoke applications such as multi-screen videowalls, interactive kiosks and touch screens is also eased by the fact that, like all SpinetiX players, the HMP200 is based on open protocols such as SVG and JavaScript. There are comprehensive scheduling options and the unit’s standard 8GB of solid-state memory can be expanded via USB.
- “With Fusion and the HMP200, we are really rounding out our offering to the international digital signage marketplace,” Konter concludes. “We are really looking forward to giving them their international region debut at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL and expect them to have tremendous success.”
