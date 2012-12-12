Acentech Appoints Jay Epstein to Systems Design Group

Acentech Inc., a multi-disciplinary acoustics, audiovisual systems and information technology design, and vibration consulting firm, announced that Jay Epstein, RCDD, ESS, has joined the firm's systems design group as an information technology and security system designer.



In his role as senior consultant, Epstein will be responsible for providing information technology consulting services to help document, design, integrate, and coordinate the physical space requirements for voice, data, audiovisual, multimedia, and internet applications in a wide range of environments.

Working directly with the project team, Epstein will serve as the technology point-of-contact to help reduce duplicated design efforts, ensure more efficient cable path routing and distribution, and improve overall project quality.

"Jay is an accomplished information technology and security system designer who brings a great deal of experience and expertise to Acentech," said Richard Closs, director of Acentech's Systems Design group. "With his technical acumen and focus on client satisfaction, Jay is a tremendous asset to our team and to the clients we serve."

Before joining Acentech, Epstein was a senior technology systems consultant and project coordinator at Bard Rao and Athanas in Watertown, MA, where he was responsible for the design and planning of information technology, electronic security systems and nurse call systems for a variety of healthcare, corporate, government, and higher education projects. He has particular expertise in the design of local area networks, campus master planning, telecommunications rooms, security command centers, data centers, server rooms, and building entrance facilities.