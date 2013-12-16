Screen Innovations Now Shipping Black Diamond Tiles

Screen Innovations is now shipping its Black Diamond Tiles for large scale projection display, incorporating advanced ambient light rejection screen technology.
- Black Diamond Tiles deliver a bright, brilliant image in nearly any environment, according to the company, eliminating the need for darkened viewing areas. Black Diamond Tiles are well suited for a wide range of commercial venues and are designed for versatility.
- Unlike all other screen materials, Black Diamond absorbs ambient light from all directions and only selectively reflects back the projectors light. The result is 900% more contrast in most conditions giving you the ability to utilize projection in any room environment, says Screen Innovations.
- Black Diamond Tiles are completely customizable as well as scalable. Neodymium magnets affix Black Diamond Tiles to a custom rigid frame, creating a display of any size or aspect ratio. Each panel can be arranged in either landscape or portrait orientation.
- Black Diamond Tiles feature a modular design for easy specification, compact shipping, and fast service.