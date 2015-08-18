New & Notable Learning Space Innovations

ATLONA ETHERNET-ENABLED HDBASET SCALER WITH HDMI & ANALOG AUDIO OUTPUTS

The What: The Atlona AT-HDVS-200- RX is a scaler with an Ethernet-enabled HDBaseT input for HDMI transmission. It features an HDMI output with balanced analog audio de-embedding and display control using IP, RS-232, or CEC. The AT-HDVS-200-RX combines the benefits of an extended-distance HDBaseT receiver with built-in scaling and the capabilities of a control processor for simplified AV system installation and operation.

The What Else: When used with the AT-HDVS-200-TX switcher, it receives HDMI signals with embedded audio and control signals at distances up to 328 feet (100 meters). The switcher/scaler pair enables automatic display on/off, autoswitching, volume adjustment, or optional third-party control. The AT-HDVS-200- RX supplies power to the AT-HDVS-200-TX switcher via Power over Ethernet and together they create a standalone AV switching system with scaling for classrooms and huddle rooms. HDVS-200 series devices are also useful as components in larger systems utilizing switchers such as the AT-UHD-CLSO-824 where they are used as input/output modules.

HDVS-200 Series: The HDVS-200 Series is a simple audio visual system with auto-switching for HDMI and VGA inputs, projector on/off control, analog audio de-embedding, volume control, and a scaler. It is a premium upgrade to the HDVS-150 Series offering functions that enable IP management, and other advanced installation functions including multiple RS-232 ports, a contact closure port for screen control, CEC display control for consumer displays and Ethernetenabled (100 m) HDBaseT performance. The HDVS-200 Series incorporates many integrator-requested features while still maintaining overall value.

More Info:http://atlona.com/product/at-hdvs-200-rx/

DRAPER TECVISION OPTICALLY SEAMLESS TECVISION SURFACES

The What: Draper’s Optically Seamless TecVision screens are now available up to 23 feet high.

The What Else: “With the ideal substrate perfected we could then use our TecVision formulation process to create a perfect and optically seamless viewing surface,” said Bob Mathes, AV/Video Sales & Marketing Manager for Draper, Inc.

Why This Matters: Instead of using traditional seams, or taking the very expensive approach of having a seamless substrate, Draper took a different approach.“We decided to fuse a base substrate which resulted in a flatter base material with a stronger weld,” says Mathes. “With the ideal substrate perfected we could then use our TecVision formulation process to create a perfect and optically seamless viewing surface.”

More Info:www.draperinc.com/go/tecvision.htm

ALTINEX TNP328 AND TNP328S

The What: Signal-management manufacturer Altinex is making its new Tilt ‘N Plug compact hybrid interconnect boxes, models TNP328 and TNP328S, available in a high-quality matte black (TNP328) and clear brushed aluminum (TNP328S) finishes.

The What Else: The TNP328 and TNP328S interconnect boxes offer one-touch access to dual 12-amp AC power receptacles, HDMI and VGA video inputs, RJ-45 network connector, and a 3.5 mm audio input jack. A customizable version—the TNP320C—is also available.

Key Features: AC power outlets for the purpose of powering items such as a notebook PC. With its hybrid video input facilities—HDMI (digital) and VGA (analog)—these interconnect units make it a snap to connect a laptop computer into any meeting room’s AV presentation system.

Why This Matters: “Our TNP328 and TNP328S Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are the ideal choice for a hybrid interconnect solution that also offers dual AC sockets and network access,” said Grant Cossey, vice president of sales at Altinex. “With two great looking finishes and the ability to be customized, there’s a lot of bang for the buck with these new units.”

The Bonus: The Altinex TNP328 and TNP328S interconnect boxes are in stock and available now.

Info:www.altinex.com

KRAMER COLLABORATIVE CLASSROOM

The What: The Kramer Collaborative Classroom is centered on Kramer’s VIA collaboration solution platform combined with Kramer HDMI/HDBaseT switching and distribution products and Kramer’s scalable cloud based K-Touch Ver. 3.0 control solution, which serves as an easy-to-use interface to the system.

The What Else: The VIA Connect PRO sets up collaboration at each student table or huddle space, while the K-Touch Control provides the instructor with a simple user interface controlling all of the collaboration and AV devices, as well as full room control. A simple, powerful, scalable, and affordable wireless system for classroom instruction that supports interactive learning. Students work and collaborate within their own huddle groups, sharing what is on their laptop, iOS- or Android-based tablet or smartphone onto a local screen.

More Info:www.kramerus.com

FSR MINI-VU SMALL GROUP COLLABORATION TABLE

The What: FSR has introduced its Mini-VU Small Group Collaboration Table for two to four users/inputs while the larger tables are built to accommodate between four and seven users/inputs. All tables are available in counter or table height and can be used with or without the vertical back panel for mounting displays.

The What Else: The Mini-VU crafted furniture designed for collaboration, functionality, and form. If time is a concern, stock models are available, or a furniture finish from the Wilsonart Line of Quality laminates can be chosen for a custom table. The Mini-VU is an addition to of FRS’s HuddleVU collaboration systems that deliver a solution that creates the ideal environment for several users to share and view their multiple inputs; laptops, tablets, and smart phones, on a single or multiple displays. The Mini-VU designed to compliment FRS’s new smaller offerings: DV-HSW-21A 2 x 1 HDMI switcher and the DV-MFSW-21A is a HDMI + VGA & Audio to HDMI switcher integrate with one FSR T3 table box for small collaboration or huddle kiosk-type solutions

More Info: www.fsrinc.com

MATROX MONARCH HDX

The What: Matrox Monarch HDX is a compact, easy-to-use, dual-channel H.264 encoding appliance. Designed for complete workflow flexibility, it features 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization to compensate for unstable sources. Two independentH.264 encoders provide redundancy or can be set to stream and/or record using individual settings.

The What Else: Monarch HDX is packed with features that make it ideal for broadcasters, event producers, medical facilities, CDNs, educational institutions, houses of worship, corporate communicators and legal videographers. From any SDI or HDMI input source such as a camera or switcher, Matrox Monarch HDX generates two H.264-encoded video streams at bitrates from 200 Kbps to 30 Mbps. Powerful scaling, deinterlacing and noise reduction engines ensure only pristine images are sent to the encoders. For streaming purposes, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local media servers or cloud-based CDNs. In recording applications, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files to local USB drives, SD cards or network-mapped drives for post-event editing or archiving. An additional, dedicated H.264 encoder provides remote preview of the input.

More Info:www.matrox.com

HALL RESEARCH UHBX-SW3

The What: The Hall Research UHBX-SW3 is a kit comprised of a multi-input wall-plate sender and an HDBaseT receiver. The wall-plate accommodates 2 HDMI and 1 VGA inputs with audio. It also supports MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) with phone-charging feature to allow video presentation from a smart-phone using just a passive cable. The VGA input can also accept YPbPr Component video. The wall-plate can manually or automatically switch between the various video inputs and extend the video using HDBaseT standard.

The What Else: To control the power on/off function of the remote display, the wall-plate can generate RS232 and IR control signals which are extended using the same Cat 6 cable. Virtually all VGA and HDMI resolutions are supported including 4K (UHD). 4K video can be extended to 330 ft (100m) while 1080p signals can go as far as 500 ft (150m). The wall-plate is powered through the same cable from the receiver using PoH (Power-over-HDBaseT), making installations quick and simple. A compatible receiver (UHBX-R-PSE) is provided in the kit. To guarantee proper display of the VGA input, the wall-plate scales the output to 1080p which is supported by all HDMI TVs. Audio connected to the 3.5mm input can be extended by itself regardless of VGA input allowing connection of audio players

More Info: www.hallresearch.com/page/Products/UHBX-SW3

OSPREY VIDEO’S SDARD-4 1:4 RECLOCKING DISTRIBUTION AMPLIFIER

The What: Osprey has released the SDARD-4 professional 1:4 reclocking distribution amplifier for SDI/DVB-ASI.

The What Else: This unit will accept any single- link SDI input up to 3G and passes it directly to four outputs while preserving ancillary data and embedded audio. The amplifier has automatic cable equalization to lessen attenuation over longer runs and is powered by USB via a locking connector.

Key features include: Technology: Cable Equalized, ReClocked, Cable Drivers; 3G/HD/SD/DVB-ASI; LED indication for Power and Signal Lock; Included Accessories: Lockable USB Power Cable, Mounting Brackets; Size: 70x95mm (including BNC’s); 5V Power Consumption ~ 2W.

More Info: www.ospreyvideo.com

OSPREY BY VARIOSYSTEMS VIDEO CAPTURE CARDS

The What: Osprey by Variosystems has introduced four new Video Capture Cards for 2015: The Osprey 815e single channel HD/SDI card, the dual-channel HDMI card the Osprey 821e, the Osprey 811e HDMI single channel card, also designed for superior performance, and the Osprey 827e high definition card, designed to ingest an expansive array of digital and analog signals.

The What Else: The Osprey 827e capture card features both a 3G HD-SDI input, ingesting up to true 3G input (SMPTE 424), and an integrated digital video interface (DVI-I) channel for ingesting standard definition or high definition analog video as well as VGA and HDMI. The card also includes embedded SDI audio, digital stereo audio inputs as well as balanced and unbalanced analog stereo audio inputs. Osprey 827e comes standard with Osprey by Variosystems’ SimulStream technology, further enhancing its flexibility and making it ideal for a wide range of applications in broadcasting, enterprise, education, government and global OEM systems integration. The Osprey 815-Enhanced Adaptability for Digital Video Users, Osprey 815e continues to offer users a level of application resilience you’d expect from Osprey cards, automatically detecting and adjusting to HD-SDI, HD-SDI and DVB-ASI signals. The low-profile card is suitable for small form factor computers and servers, and includes an SDI loop-out to facilitate workflow

More Info:www.ospreyvideo.com

DATAPATH LTD VISIONSC-DP2

The What: Datapath Ltd’s VisionSC-DP2 is the first video capture card in the new VisionSC range and its first DisplayPort 1.2 capture card supporting full 4k at 60 FPS. The VisionSC-DP2 offers users the ability to simultaneously capture two channels of DisplayPort 1.2. Each channel can capture video and audio up to 4096x2160p at 60 FPS for crystal clear video. The VisionSC-DP2 also supports Datapath’s LiveStream technology for lowest possible capture latency. The card is supported by the high performance Vision Driver common to all Datapath capture cards, offering a vast number of features and providing ease of use for system integrators and software developers alike.

The What Else: Key features and benefits include: Two independent channels of DisplayPort 1.2 video and audio capture, LiveStream low latency technology supports high-performance, real-time capture, MultiStream allowing for the independent control of multiple streams from a single capture channel at the same time, Automatic signal detection enables simple connection and capture of sources, Hardware based common time stamping facility

More Info:www.datapath.co.uk

CRESTRON DIGITAL GRAPHICS ENGINE 150 (DGE-150)

The What: The Crestron The Digital Graphics Engine 150 (DGE-150) hits the sweet spot for those looking for a lowcost, easy to deploy multi-format video processor for huddle spaces and small meeting rooms. The DGE-150 offers highperformance streaming, HDMI connectivity, display control, and seamless integration with Crestron Fusion enterprise management software via a LAN port for room monitoring, management, and scheduling. The DGE-150 features support for longdistance wired presentation via HDBaseT, as well.

The What Else: The DGE-150 provides the ability to create customized onscreen graphics and messaging using the in-room display. The DM input for HDBaseT signals from a DM transmitter at the far end of a conference table or from a DM switcher in a rack, enables full support of 4K/60 sources. The DGE-150 outputs 4K HDMI to a 4K display for the most striking presentation experience, or downscales to a 2K display.

More Info:www.crestron.com

SMART TECHNOLOGIES SMART KAPP IQ

The What: SMART kapp iQ is a sleek, ultra-high-definition display that enables game-changing collaboration for meeting rooms, breakout spaces, offices and classrooms. SMART kapp iQ combines the simplicity of the “walk-up-and-use” practice of the original SMART kapp whiteboard with a multi-way, multi-device collaborative experience.

More Info:www.smarttech.com

AMX BY HARMAN ENOVA DVX-3255HD ALL-IN-ONE PRESENTATION SWITCHER

The What: The Enova DVX-3255HD All-In-One Presentation Switcher is at the top of the Enova DVX family among all-in-one presentation switchers, but adds two additional DXLink distance transport inputs for a total of four to more capably support remotely located sources. The NX-Series, next generation NetLinx Integrated Controller technology, is included in the DVX3255-HD.

The What Else: This new controller provides a scalable platform by combining high performance, backward compatibility and extensive network security features. Built-in SmartScale Technology outputs video that is perfectly scaled for each connected display. With AMX’s exclusive InstaGate Pro Technology, easily integrate HDCP into system designs and enjoy hassle free plug-and-play operation. The compact 3U Presentation Switcher integrates a variety of different functionality, such as a scaler, analog to digital signal converter, twisted pair transmitter and amplifier with built-in professional grade audio processing into a single chassis. DVX-3255HD’s multi-format video inputs support analog and digital signals including HDMI with HDCP sources—all in the same connector.

More Info:www.amx.com

PREMIER MOUNTS FPS-200

The What: The FPS-200 Flat Panel Lifting Mount from Premier Mounts is a great tool for interactive classroom learning environments and can be integrated into existing classroom layouts.

The What Else: It sits over the top of a whiteboard, and the display can be moved higher or lower for a variety of viewing angles, using a motorized lift. The award-winning FPS-300 model also offers horizontal movement in addition to the vertical adjustments of the display across the whiteboard.

More Info:www.mounts.com

1 BEYOND STREAMCAM AUTOTRACKER CAMERA

The What: 1 Beyond StreamCam AutoTracker Camera uses a combination of facial recognition and motion detection technology the StreamCam AutoTracker out-performs other methods of tracking. All the “smarts” of the tracking technology is built into the camera. No external computer is required to run the camera. No user-intervention is required to select the object to be tracked. No external devices (eg infra-red sensors) are needed. Just power the camera on, connect the HD-SDI output to your monitor or capture/conference system of choice and watch it track.

The What Else: No camera operator is needed for a professional recording that follows a speaker. When combined with a capture system, like the 1 Beyond Lecture capture solutions (QuadDDR and U-Switch) or webcasting solutions that can be scheduled to start/stop at a particular time, no personnel are needed even to initiate recording or streaming. The 1 Beyond AutoTracker camera is actually two HD-SDI cameras in one: a wide-angle camera and a PTZ camera.

More Info:www.1beyond.com

2082 TECHNOLOGY 4K PTZ VIDEO CONFERENCE CAMERA

The What: 2082 Technology 4K PTZ Video Conference Camera VCC-HD820 is a 4K high-definition Pan Tilt Zoom video conference/broadcast camera. With its industrial grade magnesium alloy body and its precision built PT motor, VCC HD820 camera outputs the highest degree of smoothness and accuracy with the quietest motor movements. Camera supports up to 200 degrees/sec pan speed with 350-degree continuous horizontal angle and up to 120 degrees/sec tilt speed with 120-degree vertical angle. Camera image module has 1/2.3” CMOS sensor with large aperture zoom lens that supports up to 12X optical zoom range.

The What Else: VCC-HD820 4K PTZ camera outputs include HDMI, HD-SDI (3G) and HDBaseT. HDMI output allows for direct connectivity to any 4K HDMI monitor device without the need for a video processing system with PTZ controls using the IR controller. HD-SDI (3G) output supports all SDI processing systems for various video applications with PTZ controls through RS- 232, RS- 422 and RS- 485 ports using VISCA and common protocols. The latest HDBaseT output supports 4K video transfer and control over Ethernet.

More Info:www.2082tech.com

SONY ELECTRONICS SRG-300SE

The What: The SRG-300SE is Sony’s first 3G-SDI and Live IP streaming PTZ camera. The camera combines full HD video and ease of use at an affordable price and is optimized for various applications, including education, corporate, churches, local government meetings, sports and live events. It can be ceiling or desktop mounted and is available in a black or white housing, for presenting versatile, detailed, small scale live productions.

The What Else: The SRG-300SE offers professional image streaming with the audio embedded in the H.264 at an incredible price point. Competing models are either double the price or do not offer the audio component. This makes the Sony SRG-300SE in a class of its own. The SRG-300SE has many of the same features found in Sony’s popular SRG-300H, namely full HD (1080p60) imaging, a 30x optical zoom/12x digital zoom, built-in IP control and a 65-degree viewing angle. Additionally, the 300SE adds unique new features like simultaneous output of 3G-SDI and live IP streaming content. Plus the SRG- 300SE has line and MIC audio inputs and the audio coming out of the camera is embedded in the H.264 IP stream with selectable bit rates.

More Info: www.sony.com

VADDIO ROBOSHOT 12 USB

The What: Vaddio RoboSHOT 12 USB camera provides with remote access, 12x zoom and synchronized pan/tilt/zoom technology creating a new class of cameras that is eliminating issues surrounding access, ease of use and coverage. And the RoboSHOT 12 USB offers Tri-Synchronous Motion Technology which allows all three axis of the camera (pan, tilt and zoom) to move simultaneously for ultra smooth, natural camera motion.

The What Else: The PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) port and built-in web server appeal to those who desire anywhere, anytime control. The enterprise-class, HD PTZ with USB 3.0 streaming comes with an HDMI video output. All features are built directly into it. The user can plug the camera directly into a PC and use any software application on any OS that supports USB 3.0 devices. The 73-degree-wide horizontal field of view for coverage of those small- to medium-sized rooms and is ideal for UC conferencing, videoconferencing, distance learning, lecture capture, telepresence and more and can be powered and controlled remotely through an internal web page.

More Info:www.vaddio.com

RUSHWORKS TALKINGPOINTS

The What: TalkingPoints fulfills an industry need that’s never been properly and cost-effectively addressed—the ability to capture, stream and retain presentation content. To enhance the coverage and immediacy of all aspects of a presentation, TalkingPoints uses up to three PTZ cameras, one dedicated to the presenter; a second covering panelists; and an optional third for Q&A. The presenter camera can be configured to automatically track the presenter. The captured HD file uses Picture-in-Picture (PiP) to display three windows: PowerPoint/Keynote slideshow, presenter and panelists.

The What Else: Presentation metadata, including presentation title, presenter and panelist names, titles and pictures, and a logo, are created in advance through a web form. Session data is downloaded and/or copied to the system from any storage device. The presentation can be streamed live and/or copied to DVDs and USBs. Files can also be uploaded to host organization websites for VOD search and retrieval.

The Bonus: TalkingPoints is available as a standalone integrated software/hardware solution, and as one of three selectable user interfaces included in RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO PTZ Production Systems.

More Info:http://www.rushworks.tv

University of Michigan’s High-Tech Digital Media Commons

Opened in 1996, the James and Anne Duderstadt Center, a part of the University of Michigan (U-M) Library, houses the Digital Media Commons (DMC), a creative laboratory that offers students and faculty access to state-of-the-art media production tools around the clock. Located within the DMC complex are two electronic music studios, a recording studio and a video production studio that are linked via a Dante network served by an extensive collection of Focusrite RedNet Ethernet interfaces that enable users to access and route audio between any of the DAWs, analog consoles, & outboard processors from anywhere within the facilities.

INFO:

https://umich.edu