Atlona Expands and Moves Headquarters to San Jose

- Atlona has moved its California headquarters from Sunnyvale to San Jose. Effective immediately, the company's new address is 70 Daggett Drive, San Jose, CA 95134.
- Atlona has moved its headquarters into a larger facility located in the heart of Silicon Valley, providing the company with more room for expansion.
- "Atlona's new headquarters will allow the company to better serve its customers by extending its R&D department, adding more training areas, and increasing its customer service resources," said Ilya Khayn, president and CEO, Atlona. "We may be in a new space, but our mission is the same — to strive to become the dominant provider of innovative audio/visual and IT connectivity solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."
