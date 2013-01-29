Epson Introduces PowerLite Pro G-Series Projectors

Epson has launched their new PowerLite Pro G-series installation projectors. This new series offers seven diverse projector models with advanced features such as edge blending, 360-degree installation, six optional lenses, and several connectivity options. Ranging from 4,500 to 7,000 lumens of color brightness and white light brightness2 with a single lamp, the projectors are designed for medium to large custom installations in corporations, higher education, houses of worship, and rental and staging.



“Venues using installation projectors require bright, flexible and reliable projection solutions,” said Sean Gunduz, product manager, High Lumen Projectors, Epson America, Inc. “These installation projectors offer brighter solutions and integrate the most recent technological advancements in the industry, such as edge-blending technology for curved and corner screens and HDBaseT and HD-SDI connectivity options, which will benefit customers across many markets and maximize their ROI.”

The new PowerLite Pro G models offer lumen and resolution combinations to meet a range of installation needs:

Featuring a new design and improvements, including a new chassis and cooling system, the Pro G-series includes several advanced features from the Epson PowerLite Pro Z-series projectors, such as edge blending, 360-degree installation for more flexible setup, and Point and Arc image correction. The projectors are also equipped with features to enrich the video viewing experience, including frame interpolation to deliver sharper and smoother pictures during fast motion videos, and the Faroudja DCDi chipset to enhance video quality with deinterlacing. The Pro G-series also offer high image quality, including life-like color reproduction and C2Fine Technology for darker blacks, and are housed in black or white casing to blend into any venue.

New and Upgraded Features on the PowerLite Pro G-Series:



These new models also offer advanced features and functionality for high-end custom installation scenarios, including:

•Short throw lens: With zoom and lens shift capabilities

•Advanced adjustment capabilities: Includes color uniformity and pixel alignment adjustments

•Lens shift lock: Prevents natural lens shifting due to vibration and/or gravity

•Advanced Split Screen: Two side-by-side windows and three layout options; video and presentation materials run simultaneously; now supports two digital inputs

•3D Stackable: For stacked 3D applications using polarized passive glasses

•Remote Control: Improved remote includes three user buttons for added customization

The PowerLite Pro G6750WU, Pro G6900WU and Pro G6800 include connectivity options for HDBaseT, a new technology that integrates full HD video and audio, Ethernet, and serial communication, into a single CAT 5/6 cable that can be extended up to 328 feet. HDBaseT eliminates costly and labor-intensive cable extension process and signal repeaters for large venue installations. The Pro G6900WU and Pro G6800 integrate connectivity for HD-SDI, which is the standard for transmitting uncompressed broadcast-grade HD video and signals over short distances, predominantly used in professional television studios.

The new color brightness specification (measuring red, green and blue) published by the Society of Information Display (SID) allows consumers to compare projector color brightness without conducting a side-by-side shootout. With today’s high definition content, teachers and students want to enjoy content with higher quality in brighter environments. For a truly impressive image, projectors need to offer both high color brightness and high white brightness. High color brightness enables an even brighter color image for larger screen sizes and on a larger variety of screen materials. Without sufficient color brightness, images may be muddy, soft and lose detail, even in a dark room. Whether projecting a presentation, interactive lesson or movie, Epson’s line of education projectors are designed to deliver consistent color brightness and white brightness, allowing students and teachers to view life-like reproduction of any content.