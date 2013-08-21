Jeff Klaas Joins Christie as VP for Business Products

Jeff Klaas has joined Christie in the role of Vice President for Christie’s Business Products division. Reporting to Jack Kline, President & COO, Christie Digital Systems USA, and based in Christie’s Cypress headquarters, Mr. Klaas will focus on managing the company's Business Products strategies across product platforms. He will support each of the company's key geographic regions and markets with the goal of increasing sales and building relationships internally and externally.

Mr. Klaas most recently served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at SRS. During his tenure, SRS Labs, the largest software licensing company in the audio and voice post processing market, was named one of the best performing public companies in Orange County. SRS was also named as one of America’s greatest brands in 2011 and 2012, joining other iconic companies like Apple and Chevron. Prior to SRS, Mr. Klaas worked at Entropic Communications, a leading provider of silicon and software solutions to enable distribution of connected home entertainment. Mr. Klaas has also been recognized publicly for his contributions to ViewSonic and IAVI – two visual displays-oriented companies – where he served as General Manager and CEO respectively. Earlier in his career, Jeff was employed at Weyerhaeuser and Hewlett Packard.

“I am pleased to be joining such a dynamic team and am eager to contribute to both our product development process and growing the Business Products division’s customer base,” said Mr. Klaas.

“Jeff brings a unique blend of sales, marketing and general business management experience to Christie, including several decades of senior management experience at global companies,” said Jack Kline, President & COO, Christie Digital Systems USA. “We’re very pleased to welcome Jeff to our management team. His record of success will be a tremendous asset.”

Mr. Klaas is a published author and is often invited to be a guest speaker or panelist at industry events, sharing his personal story and professional insights on global business strategy and trends. He has been featured in several national publications, on talk radio shows, in Forbes and Ironman Magazine, and in the Orange County Register. In addition, Entrepreneur Magazine, the South Florida Business Journal, and Consumer Electronics Magazine have recognized him for his professional accomplishments.