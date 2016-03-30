Neutrik USA Promotes Fred Morgenstern to Product Director

Neutrik, has promoted Fred Morgenstern to the position of product director.

Morgenstern was hired by Neutrik USA as systems manager in 2010. He was initially responsible for supporting and championing Neutrik’s opticalCON fiber optic line in the U.S. His efforts helped establish opticalCON’s current prominence in the marketplace. In 2012, Morgenstern was named product manager, assuming oversight of U.S. technical support for the entire Neutrik product line, responsibility for product lifecycle management, and product training duties.

Now as product director, Morgenstern will continue his prior work while adding an enhanced role in product planning and decision making for the entire Neutrik group.

Morgenstern is a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music and Tufts University, with extensive experience prior to joining Neutrik USA in military, aerospace, and audio equipment design and manufacturing.