Alcorn McBride Promotes Larry Howard to Director of Sales

- Alcorn McBride has promoted Larry Howard to director of sales. Howard, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, joined Alcorn McBride in 2010 most recently serving as the company's sales manager.
- “Larry has done a great job plotting our sales strategy for long-term growth,” said Alcorn McBride COO Jeremy Scheinberg. “By expanding our distributor network and corporate partnerships as well as our training initiatives, Larry has helped to introduce us to new customers, while strengthening relationships with the great customers we have worked with for years.”
- Howard said, “I’m pleased to be a part of the company’s continued expansion and growth. I’m looking forward to working as Director of Sales as Alcorn McBride continues to move forward with new products, new distributors and new customers.
- "What drives me as well as the company is to continually find new opportunities both on the customer side and product side while maintaining our dependable and faithful current customers and our “go-to” products. Our recent new appointees of dealers and distributors along with several new product introductions have opened up new markets and territories. I am eager to watch these seeds grow the business we all strive for."
- Before joining Alcorn McBride Howard worked in various rolls encompassing product and business development, sales and marketing as well as technical management for Clair Brothers, Klotz Digital Audio Systems, Community Professional Loudspeakers, Tannoy, Soundelux Showorks, Planet Hollywood International and with Universal Studios Orlando in Tech Services.