Milestone Sponsors NSCA Education Foundation

- Milestone AV Technologies has announced that is sponsoring the NSCA Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the future growth of the commercial electronic systems industry. As part of that support, Milestone is sponsor of a June 16 charity concert benefiting the organization. The event will take place at InfoComm 2011 with entertainment provided by a blues band of all-star industry members.
- Proceeds from the concert support the NSCA Education Foundation’s efforts to provide training to commercial electronic systems professionals and scholarships for students training for a career in the industry. For more information about the organization, visit www.nscafoundation.org.
- “It is important for Milestone to support and contribute to the growth of the electronic systems industry,” said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies. “The NSCA Education Foundation provides excellent training and educational resources for existing and future professionals in the field, and we are proud to support the efforts of this organization.”
- Milestone AV Technologies is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded audiovisual mounting equipment and display solutions for flat panel displays, projectors, AV furniture, and speakers to both the consumer and the commercial markets. Our innovative products, sold principally under the Chief and Sanus brand names, are sold through numerous channels, including Pro AV dealers, regional home theater dealers, consumer electronics retailers, mass merchants and original equipment manufacturers. Milestone recently expanded its product and brand presence through a merger with Da-Lite Screen Company. The company currently serves a broad base of more than 5,000 global customers with headquarters in Savage, Minnesota.
