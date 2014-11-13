NEC’s Addition to PX Series

- NEC Display Solutions of America announced the addition of two blue laser phosphor models to its PX Series integration projector portfolio. The high brightness laser projectors offer 20,000 hours of life built on mercury-free components and offer cinema-quality laser technology to the professional installation market.
- The 6,000-lumen PX602WL (WXGA resolution) and 6,000-lumen PX602UL (WUXGA resolution) projectors are virtually maintenance free, which translates to labor and lamp cost savings as lamps no longer need to be replaced every 2,500 to 4,000 hours of use. The single chip DLP laser projectors boast stunning image quality utilizing unique NEC patented picture enhancements. Designed not only for corporate and education environments, these projectors are durable and produce a long-lasting image which opens up new applications in retail, digital signage, simulation and theme parks.
- “The eco-friendly features, minimal maintenance requirements and labor cost savings are just some of the key benefits that higher education, business and others requiring demanding integration projectors will enjoy in the new PX Series laser projectors,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager of Projectors at NEC Display. “Innovative laser light source technology from NEC also means that these projectors can be used in tilt-free, landscape and portrait modes, enabling greater creative expression and new apps.”
- Much like other PX Series models, each projector includes an OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) option slot, the first industry-wide standard to simplify installation, use and maintenance while offering input flexibility for HD/SD-SDI and OPS accessory cards.
- NEC Display is the only display manufacturer to offer OPS slots in its large-format displays, desktop monitors and projectors, protecting users’ investments today for the future.
- In addition, TileMatrix enables 4Kx2K resolutions using four PX Series projectors via an external distribution amplifier, saving on external processing costs.
- Here are some of the other benefits of the PX602WL and PX602UL projectors:
- Multi-display support with Picture by Picture/Picture Out Picture allow for multiple source content delivery
- Native resolution of 1280x800 and 1920x1200, respectively in conjunction with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio deliver stunning image quality
- Power zoom and focus for ease of installation
- Singe HDMI, DisplayPort and HDBaseT inputs provide first class connectivity options
- HDMI out to loop to other projectors support 4K resolution using TileMatrix capabilities of the projector
- Edge blending technology creates panoramic images with multiple projectors
- Stacking capabilities, which allow up to four projectors to be stacked vertically or horizontally to boost image brightness
The PX602WL and PX602UL projectors ship with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, and will be available in November 2014 at an estimated street price of $9,299 and $13,499, respectively.