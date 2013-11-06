NEC to Collaborate With Laser Light Engines on Projection Demos

- NEC Display Solutions and others will join Laser Light Engines in a series of laser projection demonstrations the week of November 11 in Burbank, Calif.
- “These Laser Projection Demonstrations will illustrate a number of ways that laser-powered projection will enhance 2D and 3D Cinema and other entertainment formats,” said Bill Beck, founder and EVP of business development for Laser Light Engines.
- The by-invitation event will feature side-by-side comparisons of laser-powered vs. Xenon lamp illuminated projection, with 2D content on both white and silver screens, and 3D content on the silver screen. NEC has provided two flagship NC 3240S 4K DLP Cinema projectors, one lit by a standard Xenon lamp; the other powered by the latest LLE universal laser engine, to demonstrate off-board illumination, despeckling performance and compare image quality for a variety of content.
- “It’s clear that laser projection is the next big advance in Digital Cinema, providing enhanced brightness for 3D large-screen and other types of theaters, and offering operating benefits to exhibitors,” said Jim Reisteter, General Manager, Digital Cinema Division, NEC Display. “We’re pleased to participate in what we expect to be an informative experience for decision-makers in cinema and projection-based entertainment.”
- The event will also offer breakout sessions that will include a series of tutorials on laser speckle, image quality, colorimetry, contrast and dynamic range and the use of optical fiber light delivery to power current and future projectors.
- Beck announced that two other companies will participate in the demonstrations: Ballantyne-Strong, provider of installation and support services and a Northview 1.0 gain white screen, courtesy of their MDI subsidiary, and for content delivery, Qube Cinema, providing their True 4K 3D system, with dual Xi integrated media blocks (IMBs) and XP-I server.
- The Laser Projection Demonstrations will be held at Technicolor Burbank. The demonstrations will run from Monday, November 11 through Thursday, November 14, and are by invitation only for studio executives and technologists, cinematographers, directors, producers, exhibitors, and other industry decision makers who want to assess this laser illuminated projection.
- Interested parties should contact LLE at info@laserlightengines.com to request an invitation and additional information.
