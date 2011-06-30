NCP Installs UTAH-100 Routing Switchers

Utah Scientific announced that New Century Productions (NCP) will install two UTAH-100 16x1 routers to provide HD digital and NTSC signal testing in its NCP XIV production truck.

Equipped with unique looping inputs, the small Utah Scientific routers enable NCP to evaluate a given signal directly, rather than look at the signal after it has been repeated by a DA or other devices.

"For us it's a matter of ensuring the best possible quality control," said Mike Mundt, New Century Productions director of operations. "For example, rather than look at a 'clean' DA feed of the TX feed to the uplink, we want to see the signal that's actually leaving the truck. These cost-effective UTAH-100 routers are ideal for the purpose because they provide exactly the flexibility we need, and because the loop-through feature is unique. We love Utah Scientific's reliability, support, and responsiveness. Now that they have made these routers available, I am planning to keep buying them."

Utah Scientific's UTAH-100 line of compact routing switchers and signal distribution amplifiers consists of both fixed-frame and modular devices for all signal types in 1-RU and 2-RU packages. Like all Utah Scientific products, even the smaller, lower-cost routers and DAs in the UTAH-100 series product line are backed by the company's no-fee 10-year warranty with around-the-clock support.

"Utah Scientific is best known for manufacturing durable large-scale routers that anchor broadcast operations, but the flexibility of our newer UTAH-100 line is making it increasingly popular," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "New Century Productions was looking for a way to enhance quality control. We're glad that our UTAH-100 routers, with looping inputs, could do the job for them."