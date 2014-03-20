Crestron Updates DM 4K Certification Courses

Crestron has updated its industry-standard DM Certification courses to include 4K training, further building off of the complete 4K signal distribution solution offered with the DigitalMedia product line.

The faster signal speeds associated with 4K present a number of new system design and engineering challenges, according to Crestron. These include cable length, the importance of downscaling, mismatched resolutions and frame rates, and incompatibility between sources and displays. In these updated training courses, attendees will learn how to address these challenges when designing new 4K distribution systems and upgrading existing DigitalMedia systems for 4K.

The Crestron Technical Institute (CTI) has trained and certified tens of thousands of AV systems professionals. DM Certification ensures implementation and the highest quality support of digital media systems.

“Crestron is committed to being the leader in training and certifying the industry’s technicians, designers, and engineers,” said Rich Sasson, global director of technical services. “We’ve been quick to embrace emerging technologies such as 4K. Now, we’re sharing everything we’ve learned about 4K in these updated courses. As always, our goal is to keep our dealers and partners ahead of the technology curve, arming them with solutions to the challenges they might encounter in the field.”

The DMC-D (DM Certified Designer) and DMC-E (DM Certified Engineer) courses have been updated to include 4K training, and renamed DMC-D-4K and DMC-E-4K, respectively. The courses are open to all Crestron dealers and partners.

If you currently hold DMC-D or DMC-E certification, you can update your credentials to include 4K certification by simply taking a free online course. Upon completion, DMC-Ds and DMC-Es will receive the new designation DMC-D-4K and DMC-E-4K, respectively.

No additional training is required for those with DMC-T (DM Certified Technician) certification because the infrastructure and termination requirements for 4K are the same as before. Those with DMC-T certification are now DMC-T-4K.

The DMC 4K certification courses complement the Crestron 4K Certification program. The program ensures that sources and displays meet the demands of a 4K distributed system. Crestron engineers in the DigitalMedia Lab rigorously test 4K products to ensure they work in a matrix-switched environment. Only those that do are awarded the Crestron 4K Certified logo. Now, for integrators and end users, finding a database of 4K products they can trust is as simple as visiting crestron.com/4K.