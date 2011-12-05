Matrox Ships SDI-to-HDMI Mini Converter

Matrox Video Products Group announced that Matrox MC-100, a dual SDI-to-HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI, is now available from Matrox dealers worldwide.
- The Matrox MC-100.
- This single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, and a 3D processing unit.
- "We launched MC-100 to great acclaim at IBC in September, even garnering a TV Technology Europe STAR Award," said Charles Amyot, product manager at Matrox. "Now, rather than purchasing different devices to perform different tasks, broadcast engineers and AV professionals have a single, affordable, easy-to-use device that meets their diverse needs when it comes to managing SDI signals within their environments — for monitoring, distributing, switching, multiplexing, and converging 3D. Matrox MC-100 should be in every video professional's toolbox."