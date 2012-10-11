Listen Holds Loop Systems Training Sessions

Listen Technologies conducted its initial One-Day Installation & Commissioning of Loop Systems sessions last month in Chicago and New York City.

The next two sessions are scheduled for Thursday, October 11 in Los Angeles and Thursday, November 8 in Salt Lake City. For a full schedule go to listentech.com/loop-training.

There is a growing demand for hearing loops for a variety of environments, according to Listen. In order to meet this demand and to assure systems deliver consistent value and real benefits to end users, Listen Technologies is building a network of trained and certified Listen Loop Integration Partners across the Americas. Attending the One-Day Installation & Commissioning of Loop Systems session is mandatory to qualify as Level 2 Listen Loop Integration Partner to sell and install Phased Array solutions from Listen Technologies.

"A properly designed, installed and operating Listen Loop solution delivers real tangible benefits to the end user. It is hard to communicate in words the reaction end users have when they hear a properly installed and operating system, it is more often than not a profound emotional moment,” said Steve Woolley, Listen Technologies Wireless Listening product group leader. “To assure this is possible in every potential application, we are working with our integration partners to bring together the skill sets to ensure that Loop solutions are installed and supported to meet legal compliance obligations, and IEC standards.”

Listen is training and certifying contractors and integrators for mid-size installations, house of worship applications as well as consultants and large scale AV integrators for growing university, government and corporate applications. Qualified and certified Listen Loop integrators will be clearly differentiated in the market by their ability to design and install superior performing high value systems that meet the IEC 60118-4 standard, the company says.

Leo Garrison, of Metro Sound Pro’s said: “Although we understood loop systems, Listen’s training in installation and certification has really helped us in creating installations that deliver IEC complaint, uniform coverage and frequency response and that deliver true value to our customers and the hearing impaired community.”