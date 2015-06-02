MNA Appoints Working Group Chairs

The Media Networking Alliance has appointed chairmen for its Technical and Marketing Working Groups, nominating Kevin Gross and Will Hoult to the respective positions.
- Kevin Gross is founder of AVA Networks and a leading independent consultant to AV equipment manufacturers and systems designers. He is a pioneer in media networking, having previously conceived and developed the CobraNet transport protocol for high-quality audio-over-ethernet networks. He also helped build the first configurable DSP system and developed early DAW products.
- As an AES fellow, Gross is a recognized expert at the intersection of real-time media and networking, and has contributed work to multiple standards bodies, including the IEEE, where he participated in AVB development, and the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force). Within the AES, he leads the group that produced the AES67 standard.
- On taking up the chair of the MNA Technical Working Group, Gross said, “The technical activities of the MNA, as with everything the MNA does, will focus on adoption of AES67. Technical activities that can improve adoption include development of implementation resources, technical education initiatives, and technical collaboration among AES67 technology providers to assure interoperability. Any ongoing standards work on AES67 will continue to be spearheaded in the AES Standards Committee. Right now, everyone is focused on creating awareness and clear understanding of the published standard."
- Will Hoult is a graduate of the University of Surrey’s Music and Sound Recording course. He has spent a number of years as a member of the marketing team at Focusrite Audio Engineering, promoting a diverse number of products. Prior to that, he worked at Avid Technology. Today he oversees Focusrite’s audio-over-IP product strategy and roadmap. He also continues to perform as a musician.
- Speaking on his appointment as chair of the Marketing Working Group, Hoult said, “With the acceleration of the adoption of audio-over-IP technology, both by manufacturers and end users, there is a distinct requirement to ensure inter-compatibility between different platforms. AES67 provides the best opportunity to make this a reality. I very much look forward to working with the MNA to help promote the adoption of AES67.”
- “The MNA has chosen Kevin and Will to move forward the technical and marketing objectives of the MNA,” said Rich Zwiebel, chair of the MNA. “The appointments and formation of these first two working groups is a milestone in the alliance’s evolution. In practical terms, it means that our technical and marketing activities to promote adoption of the AES67 standard will take on a greater momentum and significance.”
