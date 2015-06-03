Middle Atlantic's New DisplayStation Series

The What: Middle Atlantic's DisplayStation Series is a new collection of carts, stands, and monitor walls that are application-engineered for easy integration. Every model is designed for professionally finished installations with a support channel featuring an integrated power strip and convenient cable management system that simplifies wiring during installation and servicing.

The What Else: Several DisplayStation carts and stands allow adjustment of the mounted display from portrait to landscape orientation, while others are capable of mounting single displays up to 100 inches. DisplayStation Monitor Wall models feature a display micro-adjustment mechanism and can mount displays up to 55 inches in 2-by-2 configuration. All DisplayStation models feature an attractive aluminum finish and include hex bits for faster assembly. Optional accessories for the series include a camera shelf, utility shelf, and small locking box.