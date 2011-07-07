Gefen ToolBox Extender Recognized at InfoComm

- Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen received industry recognition for its advanced audio/video extension product best suited for the demanding rental and staging market. The Rental & Staging Systems Awards at InfoComm are given to those companies supplying the most innovative commercial audio/video products released in 2010. The Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV was awarded as the Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product.
- The Extender for HDMI 3DTV comes with wall mountable sender and receiver units that connect any hi-def source to its HDTV display up to 330 feet (100m) in distance using one industry-standard CAT-5 cable. It delivers 1080p Full HD with 3DTV pass-through, multi-channel audio and IR remote control. An IR back channel allows control of the source through a remote pointed at the display.
- “This long distance extender for HDMI reaches nearly double the distance that previous solutions could reach using two CAT-5 cables,” said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO, Gefen. “So it really streamlines cabling in the installation environment.”
- Along with other winners, the Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV was formally recognized by the Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards ceremony taking place at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando.
