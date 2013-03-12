Solutions360 and NSCA Partner to Provide Q360 Software Access

- Solutions360 Inc., a provider of business management software, will partner with the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) to offer the Q360 Professional Services Automation software technology platform to NSCA members.
- The partnership was developed in order to provide integrators with a technology solution aimed at streamlining processes that create efficiency and provide opportunities to grow NSCA member businesses.
- "This partnership with Solutions360 offers our members a well-recognized product in business management software," said Chuck Wilson, NSCA, executive director. "Our expertise is in growing businesses from the inside out. We are continually evaluating offerings that provide our members with a solid framework that allows them to focus more on growing their business."
- The partnership with Solutions360 provides NSCA members with the opportunity to utilize theQ360 platform, a vehicle to deliver NSCA best practices and business tools. The business outcomes for NSCA's members of this strategic sourcing initiative include:
- * Shared Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and benchmarking across the NSCA
- * Shared NSCA best practices through a standardized, yet flexible platform
- * Reduced operating complexity from design through installation and follow on services, resulting in lower error rates and greater customer satisfaction.
- "This partnership is very important to us because we work with business owners who understand the importance of improving the processes within their business, not just deploying technology," said John Graham, executive vice president for Solutions360. "Our professional services automation platform is designed specifically for technology integrators that not only want to improve customer satisfaction but also want to grow their businesses in a stable and profitable manner."
- Solutions360's single software platform Q360, allows companies to consolidate their business onto a single platform from prospecting and quotations, right through to service, dispatch, project management and invoicing. Q360 helps to eliminate unnecessary steps in processes and data accuracy issues that are caused by having to manually enter data into multiple systems.
- The end-result for NSCA member companies is a more holistic approach to not only help run core functions of the business, but also to allow companies to systematize their business in a way that can scale growth and maximize project profitability.