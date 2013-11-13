Audinate Offers Free Online Networking Courses for CTS RU Credits

Audinate, the inventors of the digital media networking solution Dante, is offering a series of specialized networking courses on-line that can be used for RU credits toward a CTS certification.

Presently, two courses are now available which include “The Principles of Digital Audio” and “Introduction to IP Networking for AV Systems.”

The first new course, “The Principles of Digital Audio” covers the encoding and representation of audio in digital formats, how audio is communicated and manipulated in the digital domain and introduces the features and benefits of digital audio networking. Each person taking the course will receive 3.0 CTS RU credits in CTS Domain A.

The second new course, “Introduction to IP Networking for AV Systems” provides a high level informative discussion on the adoption of IP networking and then introduces the OSI model and how data travels through network layers and hardware. It concludes with a more focused look at how Dante implements networking standards in the context of transporting media. This course has been approved for 3.0 CTS RU credits in CTS Domain A and 3.0 CTS-D RU credits in CTS-D Domain B.

Built on existing networking protocols and standards, Audinate’s Dante technology is a plug-and-play networking solution which delivers ultra-low latency, tightly synchronized media, while simplifying installation and configuration of digital media networks. Dante has been adopted by more than 115 OEMs, with over 175 Dante products to choose from and more being launched all the time. Dante has rapidly become the leading digital media networking solution of choice.

"As digital audio networking becomes even more important in today’s large and small scale installations," said Landon Gentry, manager of global support services at Audinate. "Anyone who doesn’t have an understanding of IT networks and how they work could be losing out on important projects. We believe that these courses will help de-mystify digital audio networking and introduce people on how straightforward IT networks really are."