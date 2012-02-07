Panasonic Expands HD Projector Lineup

Panasonic has introduced the PT-LZ370U, a full HD, 3,000 lumen LCD projector.

With 1920 x 1080 resolution, the PT-LZ370U provides high definition projection for presentations with detailed images or when showing Blu-ray or HD content. In addition to presentation environments, the projector is ideal for applications that demand high color fidelity and fine detail reproduction, including engineering, R&D, and art history and film classes.

The PT-LZ370U has a 10,000:1 contrast ratio with a Dynamic Iris Pro system that is capable of analyzing the brightness level of each image and adjusting the lamp power, iris and gamma curve accordingly. The clarity of the full HD resolution is further boosted by Panasonic’s proprietary Detail Clarity Processor 3 technology and the Daylight View Premium feature, which measures the ambient light in the room and adjusts the brightness. For medical school and hospital applications, the projector is equipped with the DICOM Simulation mode to view X-ray images.

“With an increasing amount of content being produced in HD, our business customers need a projector that can bring it to life in its true form,” said Scott Wellington, product marketing manager at Panasonic. “The PT-LZ370U projector’s 1920 x 1080 resolution, combined with high brightness and an excellent contrast ratio, make it an ideal device for a number of our customers in a variety of industries. For example, filmmakers can show their work to a film class, providing students with greater insight into their original vision and showing them the fine details they were not able to display before.”

With a 2x zoom lens and wide vertical/horizontal lens shift capabilities (+/-65 percent vertically and +/-26 percent horizontally), the PT-LZ370U is able to accommodate a wide range of room shapes and sizes. Integration of the projector into a control system is also made easy with Crestron’s RoomView compatibility and Panasonic’s unique Emulation mode that allows users to continue using existing control systems when replacing previous Panasonic models. Additionally, Panasonic’s original Multi Projector Monitoring and Control Software is available online for monitoring and controlling multiple projectors remotely via a LAN terminal. Finally, the PT-LZ370U offers two HDMI inputs and audio variable out terminals for various connection needs.

The PT-LZ370U is designed with energy cost savings in mind; the Eco Management function can be set to automatically adjust brightness and power consumption depending on ambient light conditions and in times of no signal input. The PT-LZ370U features an extremely low standby power consumption of 0.08W in Eco Mode. While usage and the environment have an impact on the life of the lamp and filter, the PT-LZ370U lamp and filter can provide up to 3,000-hours of use. This replacement cycle reduces maintenance expenses and also lowers potential impact to the environment.